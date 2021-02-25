Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 1 of 3]

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    OMAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A member of the 59th Forward Engineering Support Team-Advanced (FEST-A) assesses damages at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill in Oklahoma caused by an extreme cold weather outbreak in February 2021. The FEST-A team was brought in to provide engineering support to the Garrison to repair the damages. (Photo: Stacey Reese)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEST-A
    Tulsa District

