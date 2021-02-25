A member of the 59th Forward Engineering Support Team-Advanced (FEST-A) assesses damages at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill in Oklahoma caused by an extreme cold weather outbreak in February 2021. The FEST-A team was brought in to provide engineering support to the Garrison to repair the damages. (Photo: Stacey Reese)
Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military
