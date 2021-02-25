Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

FEST-A team member, Keith Sendziak, biologist Buffalo District, assesses a mechanical room for one of the barracks on Garrison Fort Sill Oklahoma to check for damage after an unprecedented winter storm in February 2021 that brought several inches of snow and ice to the Oklahoma.

Date Taken: 02.25.2021