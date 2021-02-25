Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 2 of 3]

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    FEST-A team member, Keith Sendziak, biologist Buffalo District, assesses a mechanical room for one of the barracks on Garrison Fort Sill Oklahoma to check for damage after an unprecedented winter storm in February 2021 that brought several inches of snow and ice to the Oklahoma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 13:59
    Photo ID: 7040719
    VIRIN: 210224-A-MW145-0010
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 952.04 KB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military
    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military
    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEST-A
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT