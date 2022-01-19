Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition civilian contractors inspect an equipment container sent from locations in Iraq to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2022. The equipment was received as part of a strategic effort to recycle and reapportion unused equipment as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve continues its advise, assist, and enable mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 03:30
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coalition
    Camp Arifjan
    Redistribution
    Partner Forces
    Right-Sizing
    CJTF-OIR

