A Coalition civilian contractor directs the movement of equipment sent from locations in Iraq, to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2022. The equipment was received as part of a strategic effort to recycle and reapportion unused equipment as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve continues its advise, assist, and enable mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 03:30
|Photo ID:
|7039958
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-ZW877-0328
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh
