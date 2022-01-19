Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

A Coalition civilian contractor directs the movement of equipment sent from locations in Iraq, to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2022. The equipment was received as part of a strategic effort to recycle and reapportion unused equipment as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve continues its advise, assist, and enable mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

