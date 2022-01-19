Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Coalition personnel recently supported operations to move military equipment in a strategic effort to right-size, reapportion and redistribute the items throughout its area of operations.



Right-sizing excess or under-utilized equipment sets the conditions to allow Coalition forces to conduct sustainable advise, assist, and enable operations with partner forces in Iraq and North East Syria to help maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.



The movement of equipment began January 15, consisting of the removal of approximately 20 containers of cargo from locations in Iraq. The load was received at a forward redistribution point at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



This latest move follows the removal of more than 2,100 truckloads of equipment in the past months as the Coalition ended its combat role and transitioned to advising, enabling, and assisting partner forces in Iraq and North East Syria. The Coalition will continue to position cargo and equipment to best posture the mission, said Coalition personnel.



The operation was facilitated by Coalition civilian contract personnel who manage the reception, sorting, processing, and redistribution or disposition of equipment throughout the Middle East.



“The main thing is that we’re saving the military money and the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Baron Lang, the civilian supply and services director. “This is equipment that can be reutilized, instead of being reordered. As soon as we process the equipment, it goes back into the system and can be used right away.”



Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the military component of a global Coalition of 77 nations, and five international organizations, and advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.

