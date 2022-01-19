Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

    Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | A Coalition civilian contractor directs the movement of equipment sent from locations...... read more read more

    KUWAIT

    01.19.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Coalition personnel recently supported operations to move military equipment in a strategic effort to right-size, reapportion and redistribute the items throughout its area of operations.

    Right-sizing excess or under-utilized equipment sets the conditions to allow Coalition forces to conduct sustainable advise, assist, and enable operations with partner forces in Iraq and North East Syria to help maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.

    The movement of equipment began January 15, consisting of the removal of approximately 20 containers of cargo from locations in Iraq. The load was received at a forward redistribution point at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    This latest move follows the removal of more than 2,100 truckloads of equipment in the past months as the Coalition ended its combat role and transitioned to advising, enabling, and assisting partner forces in Iraq and North East Syria. The Coalition will continue to position cargo and equipment to best posture the mission, said Coalition personnel.

    The operation was facilitated by Coalition civilian contract personnel who manage the reception, sorting, processing, and redistribution or disposition of equipment throughout the Middle East.

    “The main thing is that we’re saving the military money and the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Baron Lang, the civilian supply and services director. “This is equipment that can be reutilized, instead of being reordered. As soon as we process the equipment, it goes back into the system and can be used right away.”

    Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the military component of a global Coalition of 77 nations, and five international organizations, and advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 03:35
    Story ID: 414232
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh
    Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh
    Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Iraq
    Partner Forces
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT