Not Your Average Landing

Senior Airman Jonas Brown, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, connects a power cable to an approach light at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. 8th CES follow very specific guidelines to set up an emergency airfield lighting system to keep Wolf Pack pilots proficient at alternate landing strip operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

