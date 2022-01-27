Not Your Average Landing

Staff Sergeant Patrick Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, inspects an electric wire spool on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. Several 8th CES flights worked together to set up an emergency airfield lighting system to stay proficiently trained on the rarely used operation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

