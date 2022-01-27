Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not Your Average Landing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sergeant Patrick Smith, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, inspects an electric wire spool on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. Several 8th CES flights worked together to set up an emergency airfield lighting system to stay proficiently trained on the rarely used operation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

