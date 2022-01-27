Not Your Average Landing

Tech. Sergeant David Her, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems section chief lays a spool of electric cable as part alternate landing surface training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. Several 8th CES flights worked together to set up an emergency airfield lighting system to stay proficiently trained on the rarely used operation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

