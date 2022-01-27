Not Your Average Landing

Tech. Sergeant David Her, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems section chief, aligns a threshold light, part of an emergency airfield lighting system at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. 8th CES follow very specific guidelines to set up an EALS to keep Wolf Pack pilots proficient at alternate landing strip operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

