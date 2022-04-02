U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Scott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron power production, grounds a generator at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 4, 2022. Grounding protects the generator against lightning strikes and static discharges. Scott is part of a force of 150 personnel from the 435th CRG deployed to support the operation, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 15:18 Photo ID: 7036530 VIRIN: 220204-F-PJ020-1131 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.34 MB Location: RZESZóW, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.