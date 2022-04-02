Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies [Image 5 of 5]

    435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Scott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron power production, grounds a generator at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 4, 2022. Grounding protects the generator against lightning strikes and static discharges. Scott is part of a force of 150 personnel from the 435th CRG deployed to support the operation, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 15:18
    Photo ID: 7036530
    VIRIN: 220204-F-PJ020-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    This work, 435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435 CRG
    partnership
    435th Contingency Response Squadron
    europeansupport2022

