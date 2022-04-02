A 10K all-terrain forklift prepares to receive a luggage pallet from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 4, 2022. Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing arrived in Poland Feb. 3 to prepare the airport for the arrival of U.S. Army forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 15:18
|Photo ID:
|7036528
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-PJ020-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|RZESZóW, PL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT