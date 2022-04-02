435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group arrive at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 4, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th CRG deployed to support the operation, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022