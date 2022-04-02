A 10K all-terrain forklift transports luggage to a bay area at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 4, 2022. As part of NATO, U.S. forces regularly exercise with Polish allies to improve a collective readiness, interoperability and relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
This work, 435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
