435th AGOW Airmen arrive in support of NATO allies

A 10K all-terrain forklift transports luggage to a bay area at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 4, 2022. As part of NATO, U.S. forces regularly exercise with Polish allies to improve a collective readiness, interoperability and relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

