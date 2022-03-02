220203-N-IV962-2039

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2022) – Materials for Sailors to craft Valentine’s Day cards surround the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) crest on a table during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event on the messdecks, Feb. 3. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.