Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2022) – Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) card game night on the mess deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 2. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 by PO2 Kristopher Haley