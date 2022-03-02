Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 6]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220203-N-IV962-2003
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Leonard Cooper writes a Valentine’s Day card during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 3. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

