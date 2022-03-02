Makin Island Underway

220203-N-IV962-2003
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Leonard Cooper writes a Valentine’s Day card during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 3. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
