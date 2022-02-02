Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220202-N-NY430-2046
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kendrick Oliver participates in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) card-game night on the mess deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 2. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7036506
    VIRIN: 220202-N-NY430-2046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

