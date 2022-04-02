Linda Davis, 116th Maintenance Group, receives the 116th Air Control Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year award for the civilian category II category at a ceremony held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2022. The Outstanding Airman of the Year are selected from nominees in multiple categories including Airman, noncommissioned officer and company grade officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7036462
|VIRIN:
|220204-Z-UA734-1006
|Resolution:
|6830x5464
|Size:
|37.64 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of 116th ACW Outstanding Airman of the Year 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT