Photo of 116th ACW Outstanding Airman of the Year 2021

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Routier, 116th Operations Group, receives the 116th Air Control Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year award for the field grade officer category at a ceremony held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2022. The Outstanding Airman of the Year are selected from nominees in multiple categories including Airman, noncommissioned officer and company grade officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

