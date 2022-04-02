Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of 116th ACW Outstanding Airman of the Year 2021 [Image 1 of 8]

    Photo of 116th ACW Outstanding Airman of the Year 2021

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Seth Holland, 116th Operations Group, Georgia Air National Guard, receives the 116th Air Control Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year award for the noncommissioned officer category at a ceremony held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2022. The Outstanding Airman of the Year are selected from nominees in multiple categories who may compete at the state and national level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 13:10
    Photo ID: 7036456
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-UA734-1001
    Resolution: 6802x5442
    Size: 30.84 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of 116th ACW Outstanding Airman of the Year 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Guard
    Air Force
    Airman of the Year
    116th ACW
    GA ANG
    Go Guard

