Photo of 116th ACW Outstanding Airman of the Year 2021

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Harold Weaver, 116th Maintenance Group, receives the 116th Air Control Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year award for the first sergeant category at a ceremony held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2022. The Outstanding Airman of the Year are selected from nominees in multiple categories who may compete at the state and national level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022
Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US