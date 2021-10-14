Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS displays Wave of Light tile project [Image 4 of 4]

    ACS displays Wave of Light tile project

    ITALY

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza military community members participate in the “Wave of Light” ceremony at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle Oct. 14, 2021. During the event, a new addition to the ceremony included a tile project. Now, a wall inside U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Army Community Service is adorned with artwork made by community members that reminds every one of the challenges people face when losing a child.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Army Community Service
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    Vicenza Military Community
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Wave of Light
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force

