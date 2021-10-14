VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza military community members participate in the “Wave of Light” ceremony at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle Oct. 14, 2021. During the event, a new addition to the ceremony included a tile project. Now, a wall inside U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Army Community Service is adorned with artwork made by community members that reminds every one of the challenges people face when losing a child.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 06:52
|Photo ID:
|7036333
|VIRIN:
|211014-A-LU220-844
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|723.19 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS displays Wave of Light tile project [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACS displays Wave of Light tile project
