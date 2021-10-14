VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza military community members participate in the “Wave of Light” ceremony at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle Oct. 14, 2021. During the event, a new addition to the ceremony included a tile project. Now, a wall inside U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Army Community Service is adorned with artwork made by community members that reminds every one of the challenges people face when losing a child.

This work, ACS displays Wave of Light tile project [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS