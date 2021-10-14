Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS displays Wave of Light tile project [Image 3 of 4]

    ACS displays Wave of Light tile project

    ITALY

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza Military community members attend the annual “Wave of Light” ceremony at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle Oct. 14, 2021, presented by the Army Community Service New Parent Support Program. During the event, a new addition to the ceremony included a tile project. The initiative came about as an idea for community members to have a place to go and remember their child, as well as an opportunity for them to acknowledge their loss through art.

    This work, ACS displays Wave of Light tile project [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

