ACS displays Wave of Light tile project

VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza Military community members attend the annual “Wave of Light” ceremony at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle Oct. 14, 2021, presented by the Army Community Service New Parent Support Program. During the event, a new addition to the ceremony included a tile project. The initiative came about as an idea for community members to have a place to go and remember their child, as well as an opportunity for them to acknowledge their loss through art.

