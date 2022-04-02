220204-N-JR318-1023 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan Soohui, from Bremen, Maine, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, removes a variable pitch actuator from a propeller on an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 4, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

