220203-N-GP384-1605 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Olgado, from Clifton, New Jersey, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, cleans a lug nut on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN) 75, Feb. 3, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

