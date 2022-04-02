220204-N-PA358-2001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Christian Ball, from Houston, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, cleans the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 4, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

