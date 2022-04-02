220204-N-PG226-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fueling) Airman Nicholas Bowen, from Colombia, South Carolina, checks a service pump in a JP-5 pump room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 4, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

