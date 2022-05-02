Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk

U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. Established in 1978 as a quarterly bilateral exercise held at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Cope North moved to Andersen AFB in 1999. It is the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ largest multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

