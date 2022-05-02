Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk

U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. Cope North enhances U.S. relationships with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

