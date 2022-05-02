Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk [Image 4 of 5]

    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk

    GUAM

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. Cope North allows U.S. and allied forces to exercise humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and interoperability to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 00:51
    Photo ID: 7036122
    VIRIN: 220205-F-VU029-1017
    Resolution: 6004x3377
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk
    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk
    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk
    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk
    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multilateral
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    elephant walk
    Cope North 2022
    opeNorth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT