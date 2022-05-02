U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. More than 2,500 U.S. Airmen, Marines, and Sailors will train alongside 1,000 combined JASDF and RAAF counterparts in CN22. Approximately 130 aircraft from over 30 units will fly in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 00:51 Photo ID: 7036121 VIRIN: 220205-F-VU029-1032 Resolution: 5844x3287 Size: 2.16 MB Location: GU Web Views: 18 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.