    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk [Image 3 of 5]

    Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk

    GUAM

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and regional allies and partners aircraft participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, during Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2022. More than 2,500 U.S. Airmen, Marines, and Sailors will train alongside 1,000 combined JASDF and RAAF counterparts in CN22. Approximately 130 aircraft from over 30 units will fly in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 00:51
    Photo ID: 7036121
    VIRIN: 220205-F-VU029-1032
    Resolution: 5844x3287
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 2022 Multilateral Mobility Air Forces Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multilateral
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    elephant walk
    CopeNorth
    Cope North 2022

