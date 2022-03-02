Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training [Image 8 of 8]

    MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    220203-N-AP176-1122 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 3, 2021) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Justin Keith, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, hands a hydraulic drill to Navy Diver 1st Class Daniel Glover, also assigned to MDSU 2, during ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. Navy divers routinely conduct dive training in a range of environments to be able to operate anywhere, including Arctic environments. MDSU 2 is based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2), and is a combat-ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7036068
    VIRIN: 220203-N-AP176-1122
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 447.81 KB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Arctic
    MDSU2
    Camp Ripley
    Ice Dive

