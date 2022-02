MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training

220202-N-AP176-1023 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 2, 2021) Navy Diver 2nd Class Troy Beals, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, inspects dive grear on Cmdr. Steven Cobos, commanding officer, MDSU2, before he enters the water during ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. Navy divers routinely conduct dive training in a range of environments to be able to operate anywhere, including Arctic environments. MDSU 2 is based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2), and is a combat-ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

