    MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training [Image 7 of 8]

    MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    220203-N-AP176-1117 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 3, 2021) Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, conduct ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. Navy divers routinely conduct dive training in a range of environments to be able to operate anywhere, including Arctic environments. MDSU 2 is based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2), and is a combat-ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 21:16
    Photo ID: 7036067
    VIRIN: 220203-N-AP176-1117
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 616.33 KB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    Arctic
    MDSU2
    Camp Ripley
    Ice Dive

