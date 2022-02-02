MDSU 2 Conducts Ice Dive Training

220202-N-AP176-1053 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 2, 2021) Navy Diver 1st Class Daniel Glover, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, and Cmdr. Steven Cobos, commanding officer, MDSU2, surface through a hole during ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. Navy divers routinely conduct dive training in a range of environments to be able to operate anywhere, including Arctic environments. MDSU 2 is based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2), and is a combat-ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

