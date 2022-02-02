Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8]

    Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A tactical Aircraft Maintenance specialist, or crew chief, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard conducts pre-flight checks on an F-16CM fighting falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 2, 2022. The 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom and Australia participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:40
    Photo ID: 7035356
    VIRIN: 220202-Z-F3901-1007
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACC
    148th Fighter Wing
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

