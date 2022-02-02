Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing

A tactical Aircraft Maintenance specialist, or crew chief, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard conducts an engine maintenance run on an F-16CM fighting falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 2, 2022. The 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom and Australia participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

