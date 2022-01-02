Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 8]

    Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 pilot assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard gets ready to conduct pre-flight checks at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 2, 2022 as part of Red Flag-Nellis 22-1. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including offensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:40
    Photo ID: 7035351
    VIRIN: 220201-Z-F3901-1003
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACC
    148th Fighter Wing
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

