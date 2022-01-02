Red Flag Week 2 - 148th Fighter Wing

F-16 pilots assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard depart the flight line at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 2, 2022 as part of Red Flag-Nellis 22-1. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including offensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 13:40
|Photo ID:
|7035352
|VIRIN:
|220201-Z-F3901-1004
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
