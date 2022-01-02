U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ismael Hayes, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Air Transportation for the 24th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Detachment 1, and Airman 1st Class Zoe Stough, a ground transportation support operator with the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, load cargo onto a semi-truck at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2022. The 24 SOW, Det. 1 conducted their first joint deployment exercise since transitioning from United States Special Operations Command to Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)
24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC
