24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Felix Alvarez, a 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) dispatch operator, tosses a cargo rope during a joint deployment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2022. The 6th LRS regularly assists multiple tenant units stationed at MacDill, ensuring cargo is secure and ready to ship anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 Location: TAMPA, FL, US