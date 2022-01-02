Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC [Image 1 of 4]

    24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ismael Hayes, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Air Transportation for the 24th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Detachment 1, and Airman 1st Class Zoe Stough, a ground transportation support operator with the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, load cargo onto a semi-truck at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2022. The 24 SOW, Det. 1 conducted their first joint deployment exercise since transitioning from United States Special Operations Command to Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7035053
    VIRIN: 220201-F-OH732-1019
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    AFSOC
    USAF
    24SOW
    6LRS
    6ARW

