24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ismael Hayes the noncommissioned officer in charge of Air Transportation for the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, helps load cargo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2022. The 24th SOW, Det. 1 conducted the exercise in order to validate their ability to provide short-notice civil engineering, force protection, and logistics support toward a wide variety of special operation missions across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 Location: TAMPA, FL, US