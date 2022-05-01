A crane operator finishes loading a container for movement off of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 5, 2022. About 50 containers have been transferred off base as part of Operation Chiron Recast III, a strategic effort to maintain a minimal footprint and remove unused equipment from Iraq after coalition forces transitioned to an advise, assist, and enable mission in December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 07:10 Photo ID: 7034668 VIRIN: 220105-A-XT998-2004 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 2.26 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Chiron Recast III container transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.