A crane operator lifts a container for movement off of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 5, 2022. About 50 containers have been transferred off base as part of Operation Chiron Recast III, a strategic effort to maintain a minimal footprint and remove unused equipment from Iraq after coalition forces transitioned to an advise, assist, and enable mission in December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 07:10
|Photo ID:
|7034665
|VIRIN:
|220105-A-XT998-2002
|Resolution:
|2798x1922
|Size:
|826.41 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Chiron Recast III container transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
