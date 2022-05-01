Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Chiron Recast III container transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 3 of 4]

    Operation Chiron Recast III container transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

    IRAQ

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A crane operator loads a container for movement off of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 5, 2022. About 50 containers have been transferred off base as part of Operation Chiron Recast III, a strategic effort to maintain a minimal footprint and remove unused equipment from Iraq after coalition forces transitioned to an advise, assist, and enable mission in December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

    This work, Operation Chiron Recast III container transfer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq
    CJTF-OIR
    OCR III
    minimal footprint

