    Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling [Image 6 of 6]

    Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Crisp, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, observes an F-35B Lightning II aircraft refuel during Exercise Noble Fusion near Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 06:45
    Photo ID: 7034659
    VIRIN: 220204-M-RB154-1778
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-152
    F-35
    VMFA-121
    Noble Fusion

