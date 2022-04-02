Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, takes off in support of Exercise Noble Fusion from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP