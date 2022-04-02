Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling [Image 4 of 6]

    Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conducts aerial refueling during Exercise Noble Fusion near Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 06:50
    Photo ID: 7034657
    VIRIN: 220204-M-RB154-1718
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling
    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    F-35
    VMFA-121
    Noble Fusion

