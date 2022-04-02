Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conducts aerial refueling during Exercise Noble Fusion near Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

