Noble Fusion: VMFA-121 Conduct Aerial Refueling

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Crisp, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 performs pre-flight checks during Exercise Noble Fusion at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Marines with VMFA-121 and VMGR-152 conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

